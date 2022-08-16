David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation.

MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”

David Ortiz on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension: “MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we're talking about an amazing player". pic.twitter.com/hvNf2bxiVq — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 15, 2022

It seems like Ortiz’s stance is that suspending a superstar player for 80 games is bad for baseball. He may also believe the extremely bizarre excuse Tatis and his father gave for the positive PED test. Most people would argue that MLB needs as much transparency as possible in these situations, regardless of the player’s skill level.

Tatis, 23, had yet to play this season after undergoing surgery in March for a wrist fracture. The San Diego Padres star was nearing a return to action, but the suspension renders him ineligible for the remainder of the regular season plus the postseason. Tatis’ ban will also carry over into the start of the 2023 campaign.