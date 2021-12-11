Fernando Tatis Jr’s father disputes claim about son’s accident

Fernando Tatis Jr’s father is setting the record straight about one aspect of his son’s recent accident in the Dominican Republic.

Fernando Tatis Sr. spoke with the Associated Press this week and offered an update on the condition of his son, the San Diego Padres slugger Tatis Jr.

“He is fine, in perfect condition,″ said Tatis Sr. of his son. “They treated him here [in the Dominican Republic]. It’s not a big deal, just a fall. He scraped his knee and hands a little.”

Tatis Sr. also said that reports that Tatis Jr. fell off a motorcycle were false.

Tatis Jr, the 22-year-old Padres phenom, was reported to have been in a minor accident earlier this week. The report simply stated that a motorcycle was involved, but now it appears that Tatis Jr. may not have been the one who was actually riding the motorcycle.

This latest update on Tatis Jr, who will be entering the second season of a 14-year, $340 million contract, is an encouraging one. It is especially so since the All-Star slugger dealt with notable injury issues last season.

Photo: Feb 28, 2020; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports