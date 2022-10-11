David Robertson out for NLDS after suffering bizarre injury

Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will not pitch in the NLDS thanks to a strange injury he suffered during the second and deciding game of the NL Wild Card Series.

Robertson suffered a right calf strain while jumping in the air to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 against St. Louis, according to manager Rob Thomson. As a result, the veteran reliever was left off the NLDS roster and will not be available against the Atlanta Braves.

Per Rob Thomson: Phillies reliever David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cards last round. He’s out for the division series. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 11, 2022

This is actually a significant blow for the Phillies. The 37-year-old saved six games for the Phillies after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs at midseason, posting a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances.

Unfortunately, celebration injuries are a somewhat amusing reality of sports. This one does not sound like a particularly unusual celebration, though, and it comes at a very bad time for the Phillies. Their bullpen has had issues at the best of times, and this leaves them thin at the worst possible juncture.