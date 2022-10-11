 Skip to main content
David Robertson out for NLDS after suffering bizarre injury

October 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
David Robertson throwing a pitch

Aug 30, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Robertson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will not pitch in the NLDS thanks to a strange injury he suffered during the second and deciding game of the NL Wild Card Series.

Robertson suffered a right calf strain while jumping in the air to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 against St. Louis, according to manager Rob Thomson. As a result, the veteran reliever was left off the NLDS roster and will not be available against the Atlanta Braves.

This is actually a significant blow for the Phillies. The 37-year-old saved six games for the Phillies after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs at midseason, posting a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances.

Unfortunately, celebration injuries are a somewhat amusing reality of sports. This one does not sound like a particularly unusual celebration, though, and it comes at a very bad time for the Phillies. Their bullpen has had issues at the best of times, and this leaves them thin at the worst possible juncture.

David Robertson
