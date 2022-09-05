LSU defensive lineman suffers apparent knee injury while celebrating

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith was apparently a bit too hyped for the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State.

Smith, a sophomore defensive tackle, appeared to hurt his knee while landing from a leaping celebration in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith hobbled as soon as he landed, and actually had to catch himself on Florida State’s Lawrance Toafili to keep from crumpling to the turf.

LSU DT Maason Smith blows up the play & Major Burns gets the TFL. pic.twitter.com/WN2twtfkAB — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 5, 2022

A closer look shows Smith, who blew up the run but didn’t actually get the tackle, was simply trailing the play and seemed to hurt his knee after leaping in celebration.

Maason Smith injured himself while celebrating… pic.twitter.com/N9k8cFeczF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 5, 2022

One actually has to feel for Smith here. This was not one of those celebration injuries where someone overdid it a bit and paid the price. He seemingly got hurt on a pretty safe and normal act.

Smith played in nine games as a true freshman in 2021, collecting four sacks in the process. He has been touted as a potential future star and potential NFL draft pick in a couple years.