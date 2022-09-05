 Skip to main content
LSU defensive lineman suffers apparent knee injury while celebrating

September 4, 2022
by Grey Papke

Maason Smith injury

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith was apparently a bit too hyped for the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State.

Smith, a sophomore defensive tackle, appeared to hurt his knee while landing from a leaping celebration in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith hobbled as soon as he landed, and actually had to catch himself on Florida State’s Lawrance Toafili to keep from crumpling to the turf.

A closer look shows Smith, who blew up the run but didn’t actually get the tackle, was simply trailing the play and seemed to hurt his knee after leaping in celebration.

One actually has to feel for Smith here. This was not one of those celebration injuries where someone overdid it a bit and paid the price. He seemingly got hurt on a pretty safe and normal act.

Smith played in nine games as a true freshman in 2021, collecting four sacks in the process. He has been touted as a potential future star and potential NFL draft pick in a couple years.

