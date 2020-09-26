David Ross not happy with White Sox hitting Willson Contreras over bat flip

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross backed Willson Contreras after the catcher/designated hitter was hit by a retaliatory pitch from the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Contreras absolutely launched his bat on a celebratory bat flip in the top of the third inning of the Cubs’ 10-0 win over the White Sox (video here). Two at-bats later, Contreras was hit by a pitch from Jimmy Cordero.

Jimmy Cordero ejected for hitting Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/O2WKy4xiOk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 26, 2020

Contreras said he knew he was going to be hit and could see it coming.

Ross said after the game that Contreras did not deserve to get hit for celebrating.

“It wasn’t to disrespect the other group,” Ross said of the bat flip, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “It was because we’ve been struggling offensively and he brought some swagger. He brought some edge. I loved every second of it.

“I don’t think he deserved to get hit, at all.”

Ross also pointed out some hypocrisy with the White Sox. Their shortstop, Tim Anderson, is one of the most notorious bat flippers in the game.

“All the hype is on the guy on the other side when he bat flipped, right? I thought Tim Anderson’s bat flip last year where he flipped it and looked in his dugout, that’s what you want. That’s what Willson did,” Ross added, via Rogers.

Contreras said he didn’t mean to throw his bat so high.

Sometimes players get caught up in the moment over the excitement of their accomplishment. That’s what Contreras says happened to him.

It’s odd to see the White Sox do that to Contreras if they don’t want the same thing happening to one of their guys. Cordero was ejected from the game and is likely facing discipline from the league.