Video: Willson Contreras delivered an amazing bat flip after his home run

Willson Contreras went deep on Friday night and delivered a bat flip for the ages afterwards.

Contreras was batting with two on in the top of the third inning of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the intracity rival White Sox. He took Dylan Cease deep to right field for a 3-run home run. The only thing that matched how far the ball was launched was Contreras’ bat after he flipped it.

Contreras bat flipped to the damn moon pic.twitter.com/oYkNpKaSED — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 26, 2020

That was incredible.

The home run put the Cubs up 4-0 and marked Contreras’ sixth of the season.

