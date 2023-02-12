Derek Jeter makes big announcement

Derek Jeter made a big announcement on Sunday.

Jeter appeared on FOX’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. During his appearance, FOX announced that Jeter would be joining the MLB on FOX team for the 2023 season.

Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023

Jeter seemed to be headed towards a career in broadcasting after his time with the Marlins didn’t go as he hoped.

In late 2017, Jeter’s ownership group was approved to purchase the Marlins. Jeter became the CEO of the team, but he left the NL East squad in February 2022 after growing frustrated with his ownership group for not spending money.

Prior to Jeter signing on with FOX, there was talk that he might join YES Network, which is the TV home of the Yankees.

At FOX, Jeter will reunite with his former Yankees teammate, Alex Rodriguez. He’ll also be part of a team that includes one of his former Red Sox rivals, David Ortiz.

Between Rodriguez, Ortiz and Jeter, FOX will be loaded with big-name former players on their analyst team.