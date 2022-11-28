Report: YES pursuing 2 huge names for Yankee broadcasts

YES Network, the New York Yankees’ television network, is eyeing some huge additions for the 2023 season.

YES has internally discussed attempting to lure Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to its Yankee coverage, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Mattingly appears to be seen as the more promising candidate, as network executives are sceptical that Jeter will be interested.

Mattingly is available after departing the Miami Marlins following seven seasons as manager. He told Marchand that he had not heard anything about a broadcasting offer and had “something else burning fairly hot right now.”

Jeter would certainly be the marquee name. However, it is easy to see why he would be seen as unlikely. The Yankee legend has shown no interest in broadcasting since retiring, though much of that period was admittedly occupied by his role as Marlins president. He did make one move that surprised fans earlier this year, so maybe there is a slim chance.