Derek Jeter wants to see Yankees trade for 1 superstar

Even though he is long retired, Derek Jeter is still swinging for the fences when it comes to the New York Yankees.

The retired Yankees legend spoke about the team during FOX’s MLB All-Star coverage this week and said that he wants to see a particular superstar land in pinstripes — San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto.

“The sun’s starting to set,” said Jeter. “If [the Padres] don’t have a good next couple weeks, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto.

“You don’t know how long [Aaron] Judge is gonna be out,” Jeter added. “[The Yankees] need some offense. I think it makes sense.”

It seems fairly doubtful that the Padres would entertain the idea of trading away the 24-year-old Soto less than a calendar year after giving up a king’s ransom to acquire him from the Washington Nationals. But San Diego is admittedly a very disappointing 43-47 this season. With nearly $250,000 on their payroll and Soto only under club control for one more season, perhaps the door isn’t entirely closed on the Padres simply cutting their losses there.

The Yankees aren’t in too much better shape themselves at 49-42 (fourth in the AL East). But they were already linked to Soto before, and that would be exactly the kind of swing that we are used to seeing the Bronx Bombers take.