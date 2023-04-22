 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 22, 2023

Derek Shelton gets big reward amid Pirates’ hot start

April 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Derek Shelton managing the Pirates

Aug 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton (17) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates are rewarding manager Derek Shelton with the team off to a hot start in 2023.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington announced Saturday that Shelton has been signed to a contract extension. Terms were not disclosed, though Shelton was in the final year of his previous deal.

Though talks with Shelton commenced during spring training, the Pirates’ start no doubt helped the team’s decision to keep their manager in the fold. Despite entering the year with low expectations, Pittsburgh entered play Saturday with a 14-7 record, and are riding a five-game winning streak.

The Pirates will be pleased to have locked up their manager for the foreseeable future. One major lingering question, however, is whether they can do the same with their star outfielder.

Article Tags

Derek SheltonPittsburgh Pirates
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus