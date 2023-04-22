Derek Shelton gets big reward amid Pirates’ hot start

The Pittsburgh Pirates are rewarding manager Derek Shelton with the team off to a hot start in 2023.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington announced Saturday that Shelton has been signed to a contract extension. Terms were not disclosed, though Shelton was in the final year of his previous deal.

Pirates mgr Derek Shelton, 52, was in final year of his contract. GM Cherington said extension talks began during spring training. — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) April 22, 2023

Though talks with Shelton commenced during spring training, the Pirates’ start no doubt helped the team’s decision to keep their manager in the fold. Despite entering the year with low expectations, Pittsburgh entered play Saturday with a 14-7 record, and are riding a five-game winning streak.

The Pirates will be pleased to have locked up their manager for the foreseeable future. One major lingering question, however, is whether they can do the same with their star outfielder.