Pirates’ contract talks with Bryan Reynolds hit major snag

The Pittsburgh Pirates were reportedly close to locking up one of their best players for the long-term, but a last-minute snag has caused problems.

The Pirates were close to an agreement on an eight-year, $106.75 million contract with outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but Reynolds’ camp insisted on an opt-out clause, according to Rob Biertempfel and Tim Britton of The Athletic. The Pirates have so far balked at including that clause, which would allow Reynolds to opt out after the 2026 season.

The two sides had a soft Opening Day deadline to reach a deal, but are still talking, suggesting a deal is still possible.

Reynolds and the Pirates had a tumultuous offseason. The outfielder actually demanded a trade when contract negotiations went poorly, but nothing ever came of that. The two sides continued negotiating and clearly made progress, but not quite enough to seal a deal yet.

Reynolds had his best season in 2021, when he hit .302 with 35 home runs and was selected to the NL All-Star team.