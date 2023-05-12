1 Tigers player expected to draw heavy trade interest

The Detroit Tigers have been offensively-challenged this season, but their pitching has helped them maintain competitiveness. And one of their pitchers has been so good he is expected to draw heavy trade interest this year.

Eduardo Rodriguez has pitched like the ace they expected him to be when the Tigers signed him to a 5-year, $77 million contract last offseason. After going 5-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 17 starts with the Tigers last season, Rodriguez has dominated to start 2023.

Rodriguez has gone 4-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 0.79 WHIP this season. He has 47 strikeouts in 51.2 innings and has allowed just nine runs all year.

The Tigers are hanging tough at 17-19 while playing in the weak AL Central. But they have scored the third-fewest runs in the league, meaning their near-.500 record may be unsustainable.

If they fall out of the playoff race, the Tigers would have to consider trading Rodriguez. Rodriguez has the option to terminate his contract after the season and leave the Tigers to sign for more money in free agency.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says a Rodriguez trade is “very likely” if Detroit falls out of contention.

The best way to avoid a trade would be to win games, which is exactly what Tigers fans are hoping they will do.