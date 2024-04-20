 Skip to main content
Tigers fan had epic line for Kerry Carpenter during autograph request

April 20, 2024
by Dan Benton
Kerry Carpenter looks over

Autograph seekers are common at MLB games and players regularly hear their names called, both on the field and in the dugout. Some players are fine signing for fans while others aren’t. On Friday, Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter was among the former.

While grabbing a drink in the dugout, a young fan called out to Carpenter with an autograph request. But it wasn’t an ordinary autograph request — it was one that Carpenter will likely remember for a lifetime.

“Kerry Carpenter! Can you sign my bat? I need to make my sister jealous,” the fan yelled.

Carpenter couldn’t help but to laugh. He also felt obliged to help the boy make his sibling jealous.

“I’ll sign it then,” a chuckling Carpenter said as he started walking toward the fan.

That’s certainly one way to get it done. It was an impossible request for Carpenter to deny.

It was also just the start of a stellar night for Carpenter, who recorded four hits, drove in two and scored a run in Detroit’s 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

