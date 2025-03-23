Angels acquire former World Series champion pitcher in trade

The Los Angeles Angels are getting in a last-minute trade before they start the new season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the Angels have acquired right-hander Ian Anderson in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. In return, the Angels are sending lefty pitcher Jose Suarez back to the Braves.

Anderson, 26, debuted for the Braves in 2020 and went 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 24 starts for the team when they won the World Series in 2021. He also made an interesting bit of history during Atlanta’s playoff run that year.

Jul 7, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson (36) reacts on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

But Anderson’s numbers declined sharply in 2022, in part due to a very high walk rate, and he eventually had to get Tommy John surgery in Apr. 2023. Anderson has not pitched in the big leagues since his procedure, but he did go 3-2 with a 3.96 ERA last season for Triple-A Gwinnett.

As for Suarez, 27, he had been with the Angels since 2019 but was very inconsistent (at best). After going a respectable 16-16 with a 3.86 ERA combined over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Suarez imploded in 2023 and 2024. Over those two seasons, Suarez submitted a farcical 6.91 ERA over 33 total appearances (both as a starter and as a reliever). Suarez, who also missed extended time in 2023 with a left shoulder strain, was eventually designated for assignment for the Angels last June and sent to the minor leagues. The Angels selected his contract for their Major League roster last September, but now they have finally decided to move on from Suarez just before the start of the 2025 campaign.

After going 63-99 last season, the Angels spent some money to improve their rotation (albeit on players who are already in their 30s). Anderson carries some obvious risk, especially after so much time out of the bigs, but projects as a good young-ish pitcher for the Halos to take a swing on.

As for the Braves, who already linked up with the Angels on a trade earlier this offseason, they lack lefty depth behind reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale (especially after Max Fried left to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency). Suarez will not blow anybody away, but he could be a decent creative-usage pitcher for Atlanta.