Fan moons the TV camera at Blue Jays game

One fan showed a little too much skin at a Toronto Blue Jays spring training game on Saturday.

The Blue Jays were hosting the Minnesota Twins in their game at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. There was a fan in a Blue Jays T-shirt who was seated in the first row behind home plate. The fan was on the phone, seemingly to tell a friend he was about to pull a stunt. The fan then got up, turned around so his rear end would be facing the TV camera, and he lowered his shorts for a partial moon.

You'll never guess what this guy is on the phone talking to his friend about pic.twitter.com/GfNd7hDlna — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 23, 2025

Yep, that’s exactly what everyone wants to see when they flip on a Blue Jays spring training game.

Will Blue Jays security make efforts to identify the fan? Will they take mug shots of everyone’s rear and compare photos until they nab the culprit? We need answers!