Report: Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez rejected trade to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to add a starting pitcher ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but Eduardo Rodriguez gave them the Heisman Trophy stiff-arm.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause to reject a trade to the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had a trade in place for left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers and the deal is now dead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Rodriguez has a limited no-trade clause that has 10 teams on it, including the Dodgers apparently. He chose to remain with the Detroit Tigers over the NL West leaders.

Rodriguez missed a good portion of last season due to personal reasons. The southpaw is pitching well this season and has a 6-5 record with a 2.95 ERA.

For his career, Rodriguez has a 75-49 record with a 4.05 ERA. The Tigers were able to trade Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday, but Rodriguez rejected a potential deal to Los Angeles, hampering their potential return at the deadline.

Rodriguez has three years and $49 million remaining on his currenct contract.