Report: Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez rejected trade to Dodgers

August 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Eduardo Rodriguez throwing a pitch

Apr 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to add a starting pitcher ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but Eduardo Rodriguez gave them the Heisman Trophy stiff-arm.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause to reject a trade to the Dodgers.

Rodriguez has a limited no-trade clause that has 10 teams on it, including the Dodgers apparently. He chose to remain with the Detroit Tigers over the NL West leaders.

Rodriguez missed a good portion of last season due to personal reasons. The southpaw is pitching well this season and has a 6-5 record with a 2.95 ERA.

For his career, Rodriguez has a 75-49 record with a 4.05 ERA. The Tigers were able to trade Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday, but Rodriguez rejected a potential deal to Los Angeles, hampering their potential return at the deadline.

Rodriguez has three years and $49 million remaining on his currenct contract.

