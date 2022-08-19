 Skip to main content
Tigers pitcher returns to team after lengthy absence

August 19, 2022
by Alex Evans
Eduardo Rodriguez throwing a pitch

Apr 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Detroit Tigers’ biggest free agent acquisitions this past offseason is back with the team.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Friday was reinstated from the restricted list after an over two-month absence from the Tigers due to personal matters.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Rodriguez said that he felt ready both physically and mentally to pitch.

The 29-year-old last pitched for Detroit on May 18, and left the game after less than one inning due to a ribcage injury which put him on the injured list. After making a minor league rehab start on June 9, Rodriguez left the team due to an unspecified personal issue. The Tigers placed him on the restricted list days later.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers this past offseason. In eight starts this year, he is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA. While the Tigers, with a 45-75 record entering Friday, have not had much good news this season, a successful return to the mound for Rodriguez could provide some much-needed optimism for 2023.

