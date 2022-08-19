Tigers pitcher returns to team after lengthy absence

One of the Detroit Tigers’ biggest free agent acquisitions this past offseason is back with the team.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Friday was reinstated from the restricted list after an over two-month absence from the Tigers due to personal matters.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Rodriguez said that he felt ready both physically and mentally to pitch.

Eduardo Rodriguez said he worked with a "really good psychologist" during his absence and still talks with him regularly. Said he feels ready physically and mentally to pitch pic.twitter.com/wrFUs4qXKF — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 19, 2022

The 29-year-old last pitched for Detroit on May 18, and left the game after less than one inning due to a ribcage injury which put him on the injured list. After making a minor league rehab start on June 9, Rodriguez left the team due to an unspecified personal issue. The Tigers placed him on the restricted list days later.

Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers this past offseason. In eight starts this year, he is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA. While the Tigers, with a 45-75 record entering Friday, have not had much good news this season, a successful return to the mound for Rodriguez could provide some much-needed optimism for 2023.