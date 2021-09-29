 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Devin Williams likely out for season after punching wall during celebration

September 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a huge blow to their bullpen this week after standout reliever Devin Williams lost his temper.

Williams said he suffered a fractured right hand after punching a wall during the team’s NL Central clinch celebration Sunday. The injury will require surgery and is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Losing Williams, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, is bad enough for Milwaukee. The manner of the injury will only make things more frustrating. It was entirely avoidable, and the fact that it happened during a clinch celebration makes it even more ridiculous. When we see injuries like this, they’re usually a result of a struggling player trying to vent their frustration.

The 27-year-old had been the primary setup man for Josh Hader all season. He posted a 2.50 ERA with 28 walks and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings.

