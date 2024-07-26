 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 25, 2024

Diamondbacks make addition ahead of trade deadline

July 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
The Arizona Diamondbacks logo

Feb 13, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks logo is seen during the first day of spring training workouts at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move on Thursday to fortify their bullpen.

The Diamondbacks acquired relief pitcher A.J. Puk in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Arizona is sending Andrew Pintar and Deyvison De Los Santos back to Miami as part of the deal.

Puk is 4-8 with a 4.30 ERA this season, but his stats don’t tell the full story on him.

The 29-year-old began the season as a starter and was tagged with 14 earned runs in just 4 starts. Since then he has been mustard and hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 appearances. During that span, Puk has allowed just 3 hits and 3 walks while striking out 22.

Puk is making $1.8 million this year and is under club control through 2026, making him a quality addition.

Arizona entered play on Thursday 53-50. They are looking to improve their club in hopes of a World Series berth for the second year in a row.

Article Tags

AJ PukArizona Diamondbacks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus