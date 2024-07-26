Diamondbacks make addition ahead of trade deadline

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move on Thursday to fortify their bullpen.

The Diamondbacks acquired relief pitcher A.J. Puk in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Arizona is sending Andrew Pintar and Deyvison De Los Santos back to Miami as part of the deal.

Puk is 4-8 with a 4.30 ERA this season, but his stats don’t tell the full story on him.

The 29-year-old began the season as a starter and was tagged with 14 earned runs in just 4 starts. Since then he has been mustard and hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13 appearances. During that span, Puk has allowed just 3 hits and 3 walks while striking out 22.

AJ Puk since transitioning back to the bullpen this year: 30 1/3 IP

33 K

6 BB

2.08 ERA

0.76 WHIP He’s a LIGHTS OUT reliever and a fantastic get for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/maWG12y2Qr — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 26, 2024

Puk is making $1.8 million this year and is under club control through 2026, making him a quality addition.

Arizona entered play on Thursday 53-50. They are looking to improve their club in hopes of a World Series berth for the second year in a row.