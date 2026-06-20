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Diamondbacks hit with yet another injury blow to All-Star pitcher

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The Arizona Diamondbacks logo
Feb 13, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks logo is seen during the first day of spring training workouts at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks can’t catch a break when it comes to their pitching rotation.

Former All-Star pitcher Michael Soroka started Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. Soroka got through all of one inning before he started feeling discomfort in his delivery.

Following a scoreless first, Soroka threw one warmup pitch before the top of the second inning and called for a trainer to take a look at him. He seemed to be testing out his left leg.

Soroka was removed from the game after just nine pitches thrown, which the Diamondbacks later clarified was due to posterior left hip discomfort.

Soroka entered Friday’s game as one of Arizona’s most dependable pitchers, with a 3.11 ERA and an 8-3 record across 14 starts this season.

The Diamondbacks lost starting pitcher Ryne Nelson to injury earlier this week. Nelson is expected to remain on the injured list as he recovers from a flexor muscle strain and UCL strain.

On top of the injuries to Nelson and Soroka, starter Corbin Burnes and reliever AJ Puk also suffered setbacks in their progression to return from Tommy John surgery last year.

Burnes was originally scheduled to return around the All-Star break, but was shut down to start the month due to a teres strain. The Diamondbacks ace is projected to return sometime in September, while Puk is expected to undergo an MRI in about four weeks as he deals with a capsule strain.

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