Report: Diamondbacks get bad news on top pick Druw Jones

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Druw Jones with the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft in mid-July, but the team may not get to see Jones play for the rest of the year.

The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan reported on Tuesday that Jones injured his shoulder during his first batting practice with Arizona on Monday.

According to Buchanan, Jones has already undergone medical imaging on his injured shoulder and may not play for the remainder of 2022. Jones will meet with an orthopedic surgeon on Wednesday to determine the next steps. The need for surgery has yet to be determined. Buchanan also said that the injury is not expected to hamper Jones’ development.

Druw Jones, the son of five-time All-Star center fielder Andruw Jones, signed a slot-value bonus of $8.185 million with the Diamondbacks last week. That amount was near what No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday received.

Jones, who was committed to Vanderbilt, had a successful final high school season. The 18-year-old tweeted in May that he had hit .570 with 13 home runs, and had stolen 32 bases. He also went 10-1 as a pitcher.