Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in draft

There must be something in the genes.

The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names.

Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Between the two fathers, that’s 12 All-Star appearances (7 by Holliday, 5 by Jones).

Jackson Holliday is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound shortstop prospect from Stillwater, Okla. Jones is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound outfield prospect from Wesleyan School in Georgia.

Holliday’s high school numbers are nothing short of eye-popping.

According to MaxPreps, Holliday batted .685 with 28 doubles, 5 triples and 17 home runs in 40 games. He also had 30 stolen bases and an absurd 2.121 OPS. Those are some of the best high school stats you’ll ever see.

Jones’ numbers weren’t far behind. He said on Twitter that he batted .570 with a 1.702 OPS, 65 hits, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases. He also went 10-1 as a pitcher.

ill post my stats for the culture. .570/.675/1.026 1.702 OPS 65 hits 7 doubles 3 triples 13 homers 39 RBI's 72 runs 33 walks 9 strikeouts 32 stolen bases 10-1 on the mound. i'd say i had a sucessful season — druw jones (@jones_druw) May 25, 2022

Druw is committed to Vanderbilt, while Holliday is committed to his father’s alma mater at Oklahoma State. But both players are probably going to see how they do in pro ball instead.