Diamondbacks trying to hijack 1 top Dodgers trade target?

The rivalry between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers may be spilling over into the trade deadline.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Friday that the Dbacks have inquired about Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. Morosi notes that the Dodgers have been pursuing Giolito too.

Giolito, 29, is a top trade candidate as a player in his last year of club control on a lousy 41-57 White Sox team. He was an All-Star in 2019 and is a high-strikeout pitcher with a 6-6 record and a 3.96 ERA this season.

The Dodgers and Dbacks are going back and forth atop the NL West standings right now. The former could really use Giolito given how poorly things have gone with their pitching staff this year. But it appears that the latter is trying to make matters that much more difficult for them.