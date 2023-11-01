Diamondbacks fans pull disrespectful move during rough World Series Game 4 loss

Arizona Diamondbacks fans were not in high spirits during Tuesday’s World Series contest. Some of them threw paper airplanes from high up in the stands to ease the pain.

The Diamondbacks lost 11-7 to the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. However, the D-Backs trailed by at least nine runs for the majority of the contest.

The Rangers put up 5 runs each in innings 2 and 3. Texas scored all 10 runs with 2 outs in both innings. That level of offensive dominance in just two innings had never been done in MLB postseason history.

The home fans were understandably restless with the Diamondbacks surrendering a 10-run lead so early into the ballgame. With the D-Backs trailing big, the fans began to throw paper airplanes onto the field.

so… while the rangers hit another HR in Phoenix at chase field fans have been continuously throwing paper airplanes to pass the time. Two have landed on the field. Another is caught on the net… pic.twitter.com/OuNCnMYLrK — carlie (@slopstock) November 1, 2023

Diamondbacks fans have begun throwing paper airplanes on the field. I’ve seen four so far. (You can see the batboy picking one up on the right side of this video while one falls on the left side.) pic.twitter.com/AK6S9TXqVo — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) November 1, 2023

The PA announcer had to remind fans that their behavior was prohibited. The reminder was met with a showering of boos.

For the last two innings, fans have been trying to throw paper airplanes onto the field at Chase Field. One just landed. The public-address announcer said fans who throw things on the field are subject to fines or even arrest. He was booed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 1, 2023

It’s hard to blame the Diamondbacks fans for finding other ways to amuse themselves. They likely paid good money to witness live what they hoped to be a series-tying win. The game could have been a memorable, nail-biting loss at the very least. Instead, what they got was a one-sided affair that pushed their team to the brink of elimination.

The D-Backs did manage to drum up some excitement with six runs in the final two innings. But an 11-1 Rangers lead in the 8th inning was just too much to overcome.

The Diamondbacks will play in a must-win Game 5 Wednesday to try and stay alive in the World Series.