Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver switches agents to Scott Boras

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver has switched agents.

Weaver is now with Scott Boras, according to reporter Robert Murray.

Weaver, 26, was a first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 out of Florida State. He was traded to Arizona prior to the 2019 season in the Paul Goldschmidt deal.

Weaver was 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 64.1 innings last season but dealt with an arm injury that limited him to 12 starts.

Weaver still has not reached arbitration eligibility as a player (that won’t be until next year) and he still won’t be a free agent until 2024, but he obviously wanted new representation and found it with Boras.