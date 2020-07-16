Diamondbacks’ Robbie Ray poised for big season?

Robbie Ray made more than 30 starts for the second time in his career last year, but the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher had a season that could be described as mediocre at best. In a shortened 2020, he may be poised to return to his dominant 2017 form.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today said on Wednesday that Ray is a player to keep an eye on heading into the season. The left-hander has apparently been dominant in summer camp and says he has never felt better.

Keep an eye on #Dbacks starter Robbie Ray, who has been the talk of camp with his dominance, and says he has never felt better. He is eligible for free agency after the season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 16, 2020

Ray will be a free agent after the season, and he won’t have many opportunities to showcase himself to teams with only 60 games. Most starting pitchers will make around 12 starts if they stay healthy for the entire season.

In his lone All-Star season in 2017, Ray went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA in 28 starts. He struck out an impressive 218 batters that season and the year before. However, he went 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA last year. With Madison Bumgarner now sitting at the top of Arizona’s rotation, Ray has a chance to prove he is one of the best No. 2 starters in the league and capable of being a team’s ace.