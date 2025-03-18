Braves signing former All-Star catcher

The Atlanta Braves are bringing in a former All-Star to squat behind home plate.

Several reporters confirmed Monday that the Braves are signing catcher James McCann to a minor league contract. McCann did not attend spring training with any other team.

With less than two weeks left until Atlanta’s season opener, the 34-year-old is expected to start with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate to get into game shape.

Can confirm the Braves have signed C James McCann to a Minor League deal. He hasn’t had a Spring Training yet. So, he’ll spend the next couple weeks preparing to begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett. @JonHeyman was on it — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 18, 2025

McCann could feasibly go from the minors to the Braves’ starting lineup not long after the season starts. Atlanta’s projected starting catcher, Sean Murphy, suffered a broken rib in spring training that could sideline him for up to six weeks.

The Braves also lost longtime catcher Travis d’Arnaud to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency. d’Arnaud started the most games (89) for Atlanta at catcher last season. He split time with Murphy, who started 69 games at catcher in a down year for him at the plate.

After an All-Star campaign in 2023, Murphy batted just .193 with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of .636 in 2024.

McCann, a former All-Star himself, had a batting average of .234 with 8 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles last season. He started 65 games as Adley Rutschman’s backup.