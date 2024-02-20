Diamondbacks trolling Phillies with upcoming 2024 season giveaway

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be more than happy to remind the Philadelphia Phillies of what transpired the last time that they met.

Over the weekend, Arizona announced their promotional schedule for the 2024 season, and one particular giveaway drew a lot of attention. On Aug. 10, when the Dbacks welcome the Phillies into town for a weekend series, they will be handing out National League Champions replica rings to the first 20,000 fans in attendance.

The D-backs are giving away National League Champions replica rings on the night they play the Phillies pic.twitter.com/ZqhGrmL3z9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 19, 2024

You can see the giveaway for yourself on the Dbacks’ website here.

Arizona won the NL pennant last season, marking their first time doing so since their 2001 World Series win. It was the Phillies whom they defeated to capture the pennant, beating them in seven games during the 2023 NLCS.

Of course, that is totally fair game for the Dbacks based on the simple, time-tested rule of “to the victor goes the spoils.” It definitely isn’t anywhere near as petty as the 2024 giveaway that will be put on by another NL West team.