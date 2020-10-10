Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman not a fan of Astros’ victim mentality

Andrew Friedman has another bone to pick with the Houston Astros.

The Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations was a guest Friday on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Sports.” During his appearance, Friedman called out the Astros for their “no one wants us to win” mentality.

“I think them playing the victim’s complex card is a little interesting to me,” said Friedman, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “Like, I get that it’s been a difficult year for them. But to play the victim card, I think has been, you know, a curious strategy.”

The Astros barely snuck into the playoffs this season, going 29-31. But they just advanced to the ALCS by besting the Oakland Athletics in the divisional round. They have been embracing an underdog mindset stemming from the bitterness the rest of the league has towards them for their cheating scandal.

Astros star Carlos Correa has also been gloating at the team’s critics lately. It is definitely rubbing many, like Friedman, whose Dodgers were directly affected by Houston’s actions in the 2017 World Series, the wrong way.