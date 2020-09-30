 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Carlos Correa calls out Astros’ critics after advancing to ALDS

September 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Houston Astros are moving on, likely to the chagrin of many Major League Baseball fans. Don’t think their players don’t know that, either.

The Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Wednesday, finishing off a two-game sweep in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. It ensures that the Astros will advance to the ALDS, where they will take on the winner of the series between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.

Houston is playing its first season since it was revealed that they extensively and illegally stole signs during the 2017 season. Plenty of fans don’t want to see them win for that reason. Shortstop Carlos Correa acknowledged that — and essentially told those fans to keep hating.

To the victors go the spoils. While the Astros have a long way to go to get back to the World Series, winning a playoff series — even a short one — is a big step for them. Winning isn’t going to stop the hate, even from within the league. If anything, it might intensify it. As long as they are winning, though, don’t expect Astros players to care.

Correa was a huge part of Houston’s victory, going 3-for-6 with a home run in the two games.

