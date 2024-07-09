Dodgers suffer another injury blow to top starting pitcher

An unwelcome tune is playing once again for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed to reporters on Tuesday that ace pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going on IL with a back issue. Roberts added that Glasnow’s back tightened up on him on Sunday, two days after his most recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The righty Glasnow, 30, has been the Dodgers’ best starter all year and was just named to his first career All-Star team. While Glasnow has struggled a bit over the last month with 16 earned runs in his last five starts, he still carries a strong 3.47 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP and an NL-leading 143 strikeouts on the year as a whole.

As for the 55-36 Dodgers, their rotation has been absolutely clobbered by injuries this season. Glasnow now joins an injured list that already includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and Clayton Kershaw (the latter two of whom have yet to even pitch in 2024). Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan, and Tony Gonsolin are among the Dodgers’ other arms who will not pitch at all this year.

The Dodgers traded for the veteran Glasnow over the winter and soon gave him a lucrative extension for five years and $136.5 million. While Glasnow has been worth the price of admission thus far, his IL stint is yet another body blow for the Dodgers and could make it more likely that they pursue this impact starter ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.