Dodgers eyeing another unexpected position switch for Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are stunningly below .500 to begin the season, and that may lead them to do some more tinkering to their lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Tuesday that it is possible All-Star slugger Mookie Betts could play shortstop in their series against the New York Mets (per Dodgers writer Blake Harris). Roberts mentioned that Betts has been taking reps at shortstop every day lately.

The former AL MVP Betts is a right fielder who has won six Gold Gloves at the position over his career. But the Dodgers decided to give him some reps at second base this season, in part due to the departure of Trea Turner in free agency and the season-ending ACL tear suffered by Gavin Lux. Betts has played five of his 20 games so far this year at second base and has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

But shortstop might be a much tougher task for Betts, who has never played a game at the position in his MLB career. The move would likely be an offensive-minded one since current starting shortstop Miguel Rojas is batting a brutal .129 to start the season (with rookie James Outman emerging as a quality bat worthy of playing time in the outfield).

Before the season, Roberts laid out the plan for how much time he envisions Betts playing at second base this year. But with the Dodgers struggling in the early going, Roberts may be about to shake things up again.