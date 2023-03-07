Dodgers reveal how much Mookie Betts will play second base in 2023

We now know how much of Mookie Betts: The Middle Infielder to expect during the 2023 season.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci this week, Dave Roberts laid out his vision for Betts, namely, how often he plans to use Betts at second base.

“It’s real,” Roberts said of Betts playing second. “The way I envision it, Mookie starts about 40 games at second base and 110 in the outfield.”

Roberts added that the plan factors in about ten rest days for Betts over the course of the 162-game season, noting that the former MVP does not like to be the designated hitter.

That is not a bad plan for the Dodgers, especially since they will still keep Betts’ Gold Glove-caliber defense in right field for the significant majority of the year. While Betts only made seven appearances at second in 2022 (for a total of 46 innings), increasing that to 40 games is not too drastic of a leap.

The Dodgers need answers in their middle infield after Trea Turner left in free agency and Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending ACL tear during spring training. Along with playing Betts at second, the team is considering some other interesting gambits too.