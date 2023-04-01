Dodgers apologize to Diamondbacks over stadium lighting issue

The Los Angeles Dodgers are offering a “my bad” after some hiccups at their stadium on Thursday night.

The Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 during their Opening Day battle. The game also marked the debut of a vibrant new LED light display at Dodger Stadium. The bright, colorful lights illuminate the entire field after Dodger home runs and during other moments of hype.

Love the new lights at Dodger Stadium after a home run. pic.twitter.com/iZpA9kV03b — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 31, 2023

Dodgers are really in on their new lights. pic.twitter.com/33eN4LVDir — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 31, 2023

But there were also some issues with the light display during the game. After an RBI single by Dodgers catcher Will Smith in the fifth inning, the lights in the stadium unintentionally flickered during live play.

Clutch like Will. pic.twitter.com/RdXx7rVlvY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 31, 2023

There was another problem with the lighting in the eighth inning when Arizona reliever Carlos Vargas was warming up to pitch. The lights in the stadium dimmed to the point that Vargas couldn’t see his warmup throws, prompting the home plate umpire to signal for the lights to be turned back up (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo sounded off on the lighting issues after the game. While he said that he didn’t think there was any malicious intent, Lovullo called on the Dodger Stadium operators to “be better.”

"I don't think anything was done maliciously…" Torey Lovullo was asked postgame about Dodger Stadium's light shows during D-backs pitching changes. pic.twitter.com/Si1YDxYPGc — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 31, 2023

Before Friday’s rematch though, Lovullo said that the Dodgers had since apologized in a “very professional” way. He added that the Diamondbacks were ready to put the issue behind them.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the Dodgers apologized today for their blunders with the lights last night. "The light situation, we're going to put it behind us. The Dodgers, in a very professional way, came over and apologized to us." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) April 1, 2023

Though they probably should have been resolved before Opening Day, some growing pains are to be expected with a new light display like that one. Still, this is an interesting latest chapter in the Dodgers-Diamondbacks rivalry (especially since the two have also had issues at Arizona’s home stadium).