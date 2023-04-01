 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 31, 2023

Dodgers apologize to Diamondbacks over stadium lighting issue

March 31, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
A welcome to Dodger Stadium sign

A Welcome to Dodger Stadium sign near an entrance at Chavez Ravine. July 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are offering a “my bad” after some hiccups at their stadium on Thursday night.

The Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 during their Opening Day battle. The game also marked the debut of a vibrant new LED light display at Dodger Stadium. The bright, colorful lights illuminate the entire field after Dodger home runs and during other moments of hype.

But there were also some issues with the light display during the game. After an RBI single by Dodgers catcher Will Smith in the fifth inning, the lights in the stadium unintentionally flickered during live play.

There was another problem with the lighting in the eighth inning when Arizona reliever Carlos Vargas was warming up to pitch. The lights in the stadium dimmed to the point that Vargas couldn’t see his warmup throws, prompting the home plate umpire to signal for the lights to be turned back up (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo sounded off on the lighting issues after the game. While he said that he didn’t think there was any malicious intent, Lovullo called on the Dodger Stadium operators to “be better.”

Before Friday’s rematch though, Lovullo said that the Dodgers had since apologized in a “very professional” way. He added that the Diamondbacks were ready to put the issue behind them.

Though they probably should have been resolved before Opening Day, some growing pains are to be expected with a new light display like that one. Still, this is an interesting latest chapter in the Dodgers-Diamondbacks rivalry (especially since the two have also had issues at Arizona’s home stadium).

Article Tags

Arizona DiamondbacksLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus