Dodgers appear focused on just 1 free agent shortstop

There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.

Dodgers are trying to bring back Corey Seager but don’t appear seriously interested in the other big free agent shortstops. So for them it’ll either be Seager or Trea Turner at SS next season. @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 22, 2021

As noted, the Dodgers traded for Trea Turner last year, who is a very capable shortstop. It’s not the end of the world if Seager leaves, but they clearly love Seager and want to keep him in the fold.

The other obvious option if the Dodgers wanted a big-name shortstop would be Carlos Correa. However, Correa is one of the faces of a Houston Astros team that beat out the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, which has become infamous due to the team’s sign-stealing scandal. Correa’s history does not seem to be a problem for one team, but it might be too much for the Dodgers, especially if they can get by at shortstop without him.

Photo: Kim Clement-USA TODAY Sports