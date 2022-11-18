Dodgers make big Cody Bellinger contract decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a big decision regarding the status of outfielder Cody Bellinger.

As first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers have chosen to non-tender Bellinger, making him a free agent. The team remains interested in re-signing the outfielder at a lower price.

The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 18, 2022

Bellinger made $17 million last year and likely would have seen a small boost to that through salary arbitration. That was too much for the Dodgers to commit to for a player who hit just .210 with 19 home runs in 2022.

Bellinger’s decline has been shocking in many ways. Just three years ago he was the NL MVP, hitting .305 with 47 home runs in a banner 2019 campaign. He has only slugged 41 home runs in 295 games since then, while batting a miserable .203 over the same span.

There are certainly going to be options for Bellinger if he wants to see what else is out there beyond the Dodgers. We know of at least one team that may be interested, and others will probably believe they can help Bellinger recapture the form that made him look like a superstar not long ago.