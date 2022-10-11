Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.

The #Dodgers have announced their NLDS roster Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Miguel Vargas made it Craig Kimbrel and Hanser Alberto did not https://t.co/NXBuesUUfA — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) October 11, 2022

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts yanked Kimbrel from the closer’s role on Sept. 23, one day after he blew his fifth save of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran turned in five outing without allowing an earned run to finish the season, but it was not enough to get him back in the picture for the playoffs.

As ruthless as the decision is, it is also understandable. If the Dodgers do not trust Kimbrel with high-leverage spots, there is little reason to put him on a postseason roster where all hands will theoretically be on deck in big spots. The team will likely use the closer-by-committee approach in the playoffs, with Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips among the potential favorites to get ninth inning work depending on matchups.

This kind of move might be something of a trend, as the Dodgers are not the only team that left a big-name reliever off the playoff roster entirely.