Dodgers make big decision on infield phenom

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making a notable decision to close out the first half of the season.

The team announced Sunday that they have optioned 23-year-old infielder Miguel Vargas to the minor leagues. As a result, Vargas will have to spend a minimum of ten days in the minors (but could be down there for longer).

Vargas is a top Dodgers prospect who represented the team at the 2022 All-Star Futures Game. But his performance at the MLB level has been below-par this season. Vargas hit a woeful .195 over 81 first-half games and had been posting poor defensive metrics at second base too. With Mookie Betts getting regular reps at second these days (opening up playing time for other strong offensive producers like David Peralta, Jason Heyward, and James Outman), Vargas isn’t particularly necessary for the Dodgers right now.

Of course, Vargas has all the tools to be a fantastic big-leaguer some day. He is a talented hitter who can play multiple positions and is still pretty young. But for now, the Dodgers have decided to give Vargas more time to develop in the minor leagues, a smart move considering all the other roster turmoil they have faced this season.