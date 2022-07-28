Dodgers eyeing trade for All-Star infielder?

It may be time again for baseball’s only sacred trade deadline tradition — the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring yet another All-Star.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers have been looking into a trade for All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins. Heyman adds though that teams in the race for Juan Soto, as the Dodgers also are, may wait before moving on other hitters.

Cooper, 31, was a first-time All-Star this year. He is hitting .279 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 84 games. Cooper also provides sufficient defense at first and can DH when necessary (on top of being signed through 2023).

While Cooper himself is currently on the injured list with a wrist contusion, the NL-best Dodgers need some reinforcements right now due to their own injuries. Chris Taylor is still recovering from a fractured left foot, and fellow veteran Justin Turner has missed the last several games with an abdominal issue. Meanwhile, the Dodgers appear to be trying to upgrade on the other side of the ball as well.