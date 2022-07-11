Report: Dodgers interested in trading for former All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to be looking for ways to improve their roster. Unsurprisingly, the NL West leaders have active interest in a former All-Star who may be available.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday that the Dodgers have had trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds regarding pitcher Luis Castillo.

Sources: #Dodgers and #Reds have had preliminary trade conversations about RHP Luis Castillo. Many clubs are showing interest in Castillo, of course. Long way to go before Aug. 2 trade deadline, but Dodgers are definitely involved. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 11, 2022

The Reds got off to a terrible start this season, though they have since picked things up to a respectable 32-54 record. They’re still so far out of playoff contention that they are likely to trade any of their valuable pieces.

Castillo is certainly a desirable piece. The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 after going 15-8 with a 3.40 ERA. He is 3-4 with a 2.92 ERA and 1.10 WHIP this season. He has 74 strikeouts in 71 innings and carries a 3.64 career ERA.

Castillo is making $7.35 million this season. He isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until 2024.

The Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias in their rotation. Walker Buehler, Dustin May, Andrew Heaney and Danny Duffy are all injured but expected back at some point in the future. As long as an opportunity to upgrade is available, the Dodgers will be interested.