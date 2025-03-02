MLB may change its stance on Pete Rose

MLB is reportedly considering reinstating controversial Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose less than a year after his death.

Rose, who died in September at 83 years old, has been banned from MLB since his infamous 1989 gambling scandal rocked the sport. According to a report published Saturday by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Commissioner Rob Manfred is “considering” a petition filed by Rose’s family in January to have MLB’s all-time hits leader posthumously removed from the ineligible list.

The petition was filed by lawyer Jeffrey Lenkov, who had represented Rose before his death in coordination with Pete’s eldest daughter, Fawn Rose. In December, Lenkov and Fawn Rose discussed the idea with Manfred in an hour-long meeting.

An emotional Cincinnati Reds hall of famer Pete Rose adjusts his cap as he takes the microphone during a pregame ceremony for the unveiling of Pete Rose’s bronze statue being installed outside the stadium before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer

“The commissioner was respectful, gracious, and actively participated in productive discussions regarding removing Rose from the ineligible list,” Lenkov said of the meeting with Manfred.

Lenkov stated that the primary goal of the petition is for Rose to have a shot at making the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rose’s inclusion on MLB’s ineligible list has prevented him from ever appearing on a Hall of Fame ballot.

In 2015, Pete Rose met with Manfred to discuss his potential reinstatement. But Rose’s petition back then was ultimately declined.

The report on the Rose family’s latest petition came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a vulgar message to MLB about Rose.