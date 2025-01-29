Dodgers GM responds to claim team’s spending is ‘bad for baseball’

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ outsized spending habits have angered some fans of late. The team’s general manager does not seem to mind.

After fielding a World Series-winning roster last season, the Dodgers continued to pile on the talent this offseason. The team landed both Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, the two most desirable starting pitchers available.

The Dodgers have yet to slow down, adding two more All-Star pitchers sign the Sasaki news broke earlier this month.

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes appeared on “The Show” podcast and was asked about the outrage among neutral observers claiming the Dodgers’s superteam is “bad for baseball.”

“We are focused on and tasked with making sure our team is as good as possible,” said Gomes. “If that is creating ire elsewhere, that’s fine because I think that means our fans are very happy, which is what the goal is.

“You know, I think the nature of our sport, the nature of the playoff format, you can be technically the best team and it doesn’t guarantee you anything. So all we’re doing is making sure we have as talented a team as possible.”

We asked Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes if the Dodgers being this good is bad for baseball. Gomes also talks Mookie, Ohtani, Kershaw, Doc and more YouTube: https://t.co/p4bsNNlWQU

Spotify: https://t.co/CBso1BK0Qp

Apple: https://t.co/Wic66DHxPn pic.twitter.com/sn6JqTY7eb — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2025

The Dodgers have positioned themselves as the heavy favorites to win the World Series again next season and become the first repeat winners in over two decades. LA has done it largely with the help of salary deferrals that have granted the team flexibility to build around its core stars.

The age-old adage of “don’t hate the player, hate the game” seems to apply perfectly with how Gomes has constructed the team’s roster. The Dodgers have not broken any of the rules in their pursuit of building the best team possible, which is ultimately the goal of every MLB front office.

Barring any changes to MLB’s current salary structure and revenue model, teams may need to compete with the Dodgers at their own game. Others teams have already started to imitate the Dodgers’ team-building philosophy.