Dodgers get huge news on Clayton Kershaw

July 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Clayton Kershaw smiling

Apr 13, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) returns to the dugout after seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting Clayton Kershaw back real soon.

Kershaw is slated to come off the injured list and make his season debut on Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Saturday. Kershaw’s projected start will be the finale of a four-game home series against the San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw underwent surgery in November to repair a shoulder injury. Kershaw has made two rehab starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City over the last two weeks. In his last minor league start, Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts over four innings.

Kershaw was extremely effective for the Dodgers last year in his age-35 season. In 24 starts, the three-time Cy Young winner had a 2.46 ERA with 137 strikeouts across 131.2 innings pitched.

The Dodgers’ starting rotation has been slightly-above-average at best throughout most of the 2024 campaign. With Kershaw’s debut and Tyler Glasnow’s return from injury looming, the Dodgers’ pitching staff appears poised for a strong second half of the season.

