Dodgers get injury blow with Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers fans will have to wait even longer for Clayton Kershaw to make his season debut.

Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported on Monday that the three-time Cy Young winner Kershaw has been shut down from throwing due to lingering soreness in his shoulder. While an MRI revealed no new issues for Kershaw, Plunkett adds that Kershaw will now go about a week without throwing as a result of the soreness.

Kershaw, now 36, has not pitched all year for the Dodgers after a November surgery on his throwing shoulder. The Dodgers re-signed him as a free agent last winter knowing that they would likely be without him until the second half of the season. But Kershaw was scheduled to make a rehab start on Tuesday, so this latest news sounds like an unwelcome setback for him.

Starting pitching has been a sore spot this year for the 48-31 Dodgers. With Kershaw out and Shohei Ohtani unable to pitch until 2025, their depth has been shelled. Emmet Sheehan, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May are among the long-term injury absentees in the Dodgers’ rotation while Walker Buehler and another key arm also recently landed on the injured list.