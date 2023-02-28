Dodgers’ Gavin Lux has heartbreaking reaction to news of his injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced some major injury news regarding Gavin Lux on Tuesday, which left the infielder heartbroken.

The Dodgers announced that Lux suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Lux suffered the injury while trying to duck out of the way of a throw on the bases on Monday (video here). The injury is expected to knock Lux out for the season.

Lux, who has been with the Dodgers since they drafted him in the first round in 2016, was going to finally get his first shot at being the team’s starting shortstop.

“I think every baseball player’s dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so yeah, I think that’s one of the hardest parts,” Lux acknowledged.

Gavin Lux emotional interview on "Freak" torn ACL injury, fights tears on Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Dream 😭 We are rooting for you always Gavin 🙏 we know 100% you'll recover and crush it 💪 #dodgers #dodgersST #mlb #baseball pic.twitter.com/hCa93lCHUx — Dodgers Improbable Baseball (@Dodgers_Podcast) February 28, 2023

Lux was emotional when talking about the support he received from manager Dave Roberts:

Gavin Lux on Dave Roberts' message to him: "Me & Doc had a really good conversation. He's been extremely supportive already. More than probably anybody, so I'm really appreciative of what we talked about. He's been really good for me in the last 24 hours & I love him to death." pic.twitter.com/YXuDtYQhwO — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) February 28, 2023

With Lux out due to his torn ACL, Miguel Rojas is likely to step into the starting shortstop role. Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor could also see more action at second base now that Lux won’t be in the mix.