Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Dodgers’ Gavin Lux has heartbreaking reaction to news of his injury

February 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Gavin Lux in a batting helmet

Gavin Lux holds his bat in hand. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced some major injury news regarding Gavin Lux on Tuesday, which left the infielder heartbroken.

The Dodgers announced that Lux suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Lux suffered the injury while trying to duck out of the way of a throw on the bases on Monday (video here). The injury is expected to knock Lux out for the season.

Lux, who has been with the Dodgers since they drafted him in the first round in 2016, was going to finally get his first shot at being the team’s starting shortstop.

“I think every baseball player’s dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so yeah, I think that’s one of the hardest parts,” Lux acknowledged.

Lux was emotional when talking about the support he received from manager Dave Roberts:

With Lux out due to his torn ACL, Miguel Rojas is likely to step into the starting shortstop role. Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor could also see more action at second base now that Lux won’t be in the mix.

