 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 27, 2023

Dodgers’ Gavin Lux suffers serious spring training injury

February 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Gavin Lux injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be the first team unfortunate enough to suffer a notable injury during spring training this year.

Infielder Gavin Lux suffered an apparent non-contact knee injury while running the bases during Monday’s spring training game against the San Diego Padres.

Lux was unable to put any weight on the injured right knee, and had to be taken off the field on a golf cart.

Non-contact knee injuries are always a major concern, so there is some real worry for Lux after this. It certainly is not encouraging that he could not put any weight on the injury, either.

Lux is no stranger to playing hard, even at the risk of his health. He appeared in 129 games for the Dodgers last season, hitting .276 and tying for the National League lead with seven triples.

Article Tags

Gavin Lux
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus