Dodgers’ Gavin Lux suffers serious spring training injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be the first team unfortunate enough to suffer a notable injury during spring training this year.

Infielder Gavin Lux suffered an apparent non-contact knee injury while running the bases during Monday’s spring training game against the San Diego Padres.

Here's where Gavin Lux got hurt. His right knee buckled as he was running into third. He was in a lot of pain and left the field on a golf cart pic.twitter.com/V8g2X6NkzD — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 27, 2023

Lux was unable to put any weight on the injured right knee, and had to be taken off the field on a golf cart.

Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux had to be carted off after suffering a right leg injury. Sucks to see this happen in Spring Training pic.twitter.com/vV54uNTrrW — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) February 27, 2023

Non-contact knee injuries are always a major concern, so there is some real worry for Lux after this. It certainly is not encouraging that he could not put any weight on the injury, either.

Lux is no stranger to playing hard, even at the risk of his health. He appeared in 129 games for the Dodgers last season, hitting .276 and tying for the National League lead with seven triples.