Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas had incredible moment while mic’d up for ESPN

Miguel Rojas had a great moment on live TV while mic’d up for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” game between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Rojas was wearing a microphone and speaking with ESPN’s announcers during the top of the second inning while playing shortstop on defense. Thairo Estrada was batting against Lance Lynn and promptly hit a ball to shortstop while Rojas was mid-sentence.

Rojas went to his left to field the ball and kept talking while playing defense.

“Sorry, guys, I need to make this play real quick,” Rojas said as he made the 6-3 putout.

Miggy making the play while mic'd up is gold. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fPuIJucfhJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 24, 2023

Rojas’ remark left the announcers laughing. It doesn’t get smoother than that.

Rojas went 0-for-2 at the plate with a strikeout, but he’s regarded for his defense — which he makes look easy.