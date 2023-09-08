 Skip to main content
Dodgers sound cautiously optimistic about Mookie Betts injury

September 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Apr 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50) poses with Silver Slugger and Golden Glove trophy awards during the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a significant scare on Thursday after fouling a ball off his foot, but manager Dave Roberts sounds cautiously optimistic that his star outfielder avoided serious injury.

Roberts told MLB Network Radio on Friday that he expects Betts to miss the Dodgers’ weekend series against the Washington Nationals, and that the outfielder will undergo a CT scan. However, he is hopeful that Betts will be able to return to the lineup on Monday.

“He’s really sore, so my expectation is that he’s down for the weekend series here in DC, and he’ll be ready to go on Monday,” Roberts said. That’s just my hope, our expectation, but again, we gotta kind of see how that CT plays out.”

Betts fouled the ball off his foot in the first inning, but played seven innings anyway before leaving the stadium on crutches. That was a worry, but the fact that he played most of the game anyway suggests that this is not necessarily something hugely serious.

Betts has established himself as a leading NL MVP candidate this season, hitting .314 with 38 home runs in 133 games thus far.

