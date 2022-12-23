Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer received some big news on Thursday, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers must make a decision about their pitcher.

Bauer’s 324-game suspension from MLB was reduced by an arbitrator on Thursday to 194 games. Bauer was given credit for serving 194 games already and was immediately reinstated.

Now that Bauer, who was on the restricted list, has been immediately reinstated, the Dodgers have 14 days to either add the pitcher to their active roster or release him.

Regardless of what the Dodgers choose, they owe him a large part of the $32 million he was set to earn in 2023. The arbitrators ruled that Bauer must forfeit 50 games of salary in 2023 since he received pay while on administrative leave from June 2021-April 2022 (his suspension was announced on April 29, 2022). This means the Dodgers will have to pay Bauer over $22 million for 2023 even if they cut him. That money would count towards the luxury tax.

Bob Nightengale says the Dodgers plan to release Bauer:

The #Dodgers plan to release Trevor Bauer but have not announced a decision. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 23, 2022

If the Dodgers release Bauer, he would go through waivers. If a team claims Bauer, they would have to assume the money he is owed for 2023. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he would become a free agent and eligible to sign with another team.

The Dodgers could also activate Bauer, which would require them dropping someone else from their 40-man roster. They could then attempt to trade Bauer.

Bauer has not pitched since June 2021 and will effectively have missed nearly two seasons by Opening Day 2023. A team interested in adding Bauer would have to weigh the public relations backlash they would face against the potential benefit the pitcher could bring. Beyond the PR issues, how Bauer would perform following a nearly two-year absence from MLB is a big question.

Bauer went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 17 starts in 2021 prior to going on leave over the allegations he faced. It will be interesting to see whether any teams are willing to sign him.