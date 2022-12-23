MLB announces major news about Trevor Bauer

MLB on Thursday evening announced some major news regarding Trevor Bauer.

The league said in a statement that Bauer’s suspension has ended. Bauer’s suspension was reduced by an arbitrator from 324 games to 194 games. The 31-year-old has received credit for already serving those 194 games, making him immediately eligible.

Bauer’s 194-game suspension was unpaid. Under MLB’s original suspension for the former Cy Young pitcher, Bauer would have missed two full seasons. Instead, he ended up missing part of the 2021 season (paid and not part of his suspension), and all of the 2022 season.

BREAKING: An independent arbitrator reduced pitcher Trevor Bauer’s suspension from 324 to 194 games. He has been reinstated immediately. Bauer was docked of his salary for the entire 2022 season, as well as 50 games in 2023 (March 30 to May 23). Statement from MLB is attached. pic.twitter.com/yIp14hCf7Y — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) December 23, 2022

Bauer originally signed a 3-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers head of the 2021 season. He made 17 starts for them before going on paid administrative leave in late June 2021 amid some sexual assault allegations.

Bauer denied wrongdoing in the sexual misconduct allegations. He was not criminally charged despite an investigation, but MLB still suspended him 324 games under their domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Bauer is owed $32 million for the 2023 season, though the arbitrator ruled he won’t be paid for the first 50 games of 2023 (he was not paid for 144 games last season once the suspension began). The Dodgers reportedly had plans to cut him, which means they would still have to pay him his salary unless they found a team to take him in a trade.